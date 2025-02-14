How to watch today's Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Indiana Hoosiers (15-10) are eager to snap a three-game home skid as they prepare to take on the UCLA Bruins (18-7) on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

After enduring a tough stretch in December and January, the Bruins have largely been in fine form this season. They stormed out to a 10-1 start, with their only setback coming against New Mexico. That impressive stretch included victories over Rider, Boston U, Lehigh, Idaho State, Cal State Fullerton, Southern Utah, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Prairie View. However, things took a turn when UCLA dropped five of six games, managing just one win against Gonzaga while suffering defeats to North Carolina, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, and Rutgers.

Since then, the Bruins have bounced back in style, stringing together seven straight wins over Iowa, Wisconsin, Washington, USC, Oregon, Michigan State, and Penn State, bringing them to a solid 18-6 record through 24 games.

The Hoosiers also started strong but have struggled since mid-January, battling through a tough Big Ten schedule. They opened the season 13-3, with their only losses coming against Louisville, Gonzaga, and Nebraska. Their victories came against SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois, South Carolina, UNC Greensboro, Providence, Sam Houston, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Chattanooga, Winthrop, Rutgers, Penn State, and USC.

Unfortunately, things fell apart in their next eight games, as Indiana limped to a 1-7 record. Their only win during that stretch came in overtime against Ohio State, while they suffered losses to Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Michigan. That rough stretch dropped them to 14-10 through 24 games.

Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Friday, February 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

For Indiana, Malik Reneau came off the bench with a double-double performance, tallying 19 points and 12 rebounds. Oumar Ballo followed suit with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, while Luke Goode contributed 10 points, four steals, and three boards.

Defensively, Indiana surrenders 73.2 points per game and had allowed at least 70 points in eight consecutive games before their win over Michigan State. The Hoosiers hold opponents to 32.2% from three-point range and 43.4% shooting overall but have struggled with fouls, giving up 17.8 free throw attempts and 10.6 offensive rebounds per game. They also force 11.1 turnovers per contest.

UCLA Bruins news & key performers

Despite UCLA's recent loss, Tyler Bilodeau led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Kobe Johnson added 14 points and four boards, while Sebastian Mack provided a spark off the bench, chipping in 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes.

The Bruins’ offense isn’t the fastest, but it gets the job done, averaging 75.6 points per game. They’ve surpassed 75 points in four of their last five outings, shooting 46.9% from the field, 34.8% from deep, and 70.6% from the free-throw line. UCLA also pulls down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game while committing 10.5 turnovers.