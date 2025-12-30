How to watch Illinois vs Tennessee NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Tennessee Volunteers and Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off Tuesday in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl, with both programs arriving in Nashville carrying identical 8–4 records. Neither team reached the playoff picture, but each has a chance to put an exclamation point on an otherwise strong season. Playing in their home state, Tennessee enters the matchup as a modest favorite.

While the records look the same on paper, the journeys were noticeably different. Tennessee, currently ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll, began the year with big expectations before stumbling against top-tier opponents such as Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. Even so, the Vols boast one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, pouring in over 40 points per game and racking up nearly 500 yards of total offense on average. Their versatility on offense—capable of burning defenses through the air or pounding them on the ground—makes them a nightmare matchup.

Illinois, meanwhile, has been steady rather than spectacular. The Illini feature a more methodical, balanced approach that can move the ball but doesn’t quite match Tennessee’s firepower at the skill positions. Road success was also limited for Illinois this season, with just two away wins, against Purdue and eventual ACC champion Duke. Still, their consistency has kept them competitive all year, setting the stage for an intriguing bowl showdown.

Illinois vs Tennessee: Date and tip-off time

The Illini will face off against the Volunteers in an exciting NCAAF game on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Illinois vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Tennessee Volunteers live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Illinois vs Tennessee team news & key performers

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Illinois enters with a more methodical profile. The Illini rank 89th in total offense at 370.3 yards per game and 55th in scoring at 29.3 points per outing. Quarterback Luke Altmyer has been steady and efficient, throwing for 2,811 yards with 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Hank Beatty has emerged as his favorite target, leading the team with 826 receiving yards. On the ground, Illinois relies on a committee approach, with Calil Valentine leading the way at 549 rushing yards and four scores, offering a quick, hard-nosed complement to their power running schemes.

Defensively, Illinois has been solid if unspectacular, ranking 47th nationally by allowing 350.5 yards per game and 55th in scoring defense at 23.3 points per contest. However, they’ll be shorthanded for the bowl game. All-Big Ten linebacker Gabe Jacas, the team’s sack leader with 11, will be unavailable, and safety Matthew Bailey, who paced the defense with 76 tackles, will miss the game after undergoing shoulder surgery. Even so, the Illini closed the regular season by limiting yardage and controlling the line of scrimmage in many of their Big Ten matchups.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Quarterback Joey Aguilar, the Appalachian State transfer, has been the engine for Tennessee’s offense this season. He’s completed nearly 67 percent of his passes, piling up 3,444 yards with 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and currently sits around 20th nationally in QBR. The run game has been just as important, with DeSean Bishop providing punch and balance by rushing for 983 yards at an impressive 6.0 yards per carry, along with 14 trips to the end zone.

As a unit, Tennessee boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The Volunteers rank fifth nationwide in total offense at just over 482 yards per game and sixth in scoring, averaging 40.3 points per contest thanks to their tempo and big-play ability. Defense has been another story, though, as Tennessee sits near the bottom nationally, ranking 86th in total defense (395.5 yards allowed per game) and 91st in points surrendered (28.8 per game).

Opt-outs will also play a role for the Vols in this matchup. Leading receiver Chris Brazzell II will not suit up, and the defense will be without several key contributors as well, including top tackler Arion Carter.