How to watch today’s Illinois vs Missouri NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NCAAM game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers will happen on December 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Illinois has a little higher average of 87.8 points per game than Missouri, which averages 86.8 points per game. Missouri allows 69.8 points per game, compared to Illinois' 71.5 points, and Missouri shoots 53.7% from the field in comparison to Illinois' 47.8%.

Missouri averages 15.8 assists per game compared to Illinois' 14.4, while Illinois averages 38.7 rebounds per game in comparison to Missouri's 34.7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Missouri Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Missouri Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Missouri Tigers in an electrifying NCAAM game on December 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date December 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Missouri Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Kylan Boswell is shooting 47.4% from the field and 79.4% from the free-throw line while averaging 16.1 points per game.

David Mirkovic averages 8.8 rebounds per game, comprising 6.3 defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Keaton Wagler shoots 43.9% from the field and contributes 15.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Missouri Tigers team news

Mark Mitchell scores 18.2 points and grabs 6.1 rebounds a game while shooting 69.2% from the free-throw line and an effective 59.8% from the field.

Anthony Robinson averages 1.9 turnovers per game while scoring 3.7 assists in 29.8 minutes.

Jacob Crews shoots a remarkable 57.7% from the field and contributes 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Illinois Fighting Illini and Missouri Tigers head-to-head record

This matchup has been reasonably balanced based on the last five head-to-head encounters, with each side demonstrating the capacity to prevail in various ways. Missouri won in 2022 and 2020, including a close 81-78 victory, but Illinois won the most recent game on December 22, 2024, defeating Missouri 80-77. They also won a comfortable 97-73 in 2023.

This game is expected to be competitive, with a number of tight outcomes mixed in with a few blowouts. The outcome may once again depend on late-game execution and which team maintains momentum in the closing minutes.