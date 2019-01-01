Icardi set to renew Inter contract amid Madrid interest

The Argentine's contract situation has been a headache for those in charge at San Siro, but his partner Nara has given the club some positive news

Inter captain Mauro Icardi is set to ignore interest from Real Madrid and sign a fresh deal at San Siro, according to his agent and wife Wanda Nara.

Icardi, 25, has been one of Inter's few consistently excellent performers in recent seasons as the Milan giants have struggled to keep up with the likes of rivals Juventus, Napoli and Roma in domestic and European competition.

The Argentine, however, has seen his name linked with an exit on more than one occasion over the past few seasons, with Madrid often named as suitors.

Speculation reached a head this season due to reports of meetings between the player, who attended the Copa Libertadores final in Madrid's Bernabeu home, and Merengue authorities as he stalled on Inter efforts to extend his contract.

But Wanda has now revealed that Icardi will soon be putting pen to paper on a new deal.

"[His contract] will be renewed, it will be renewed," she signalled to Striscia la Notizia in an interview on Friday.

The former model also spoke out on the relationship between her husband/client and Inter supremo Guiseppe Marotta.

Certain reports had suggested that Marotta had grown tired of both Icardi's stalling and comments made by Nara in the press, leading to a deterioration in relations.

But Nara herself painted a picture of harmony at San Siro.

"Does Marotta love Icardi? Of course he does. There is no distance between them," she added.

Icardi signed for Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, having shined as a youngster at the Genovese side after failing to progress from Barcelona's youth system to the first team.

The Rosario native has gone on to score 121 goals in 205 games for the Nerazzurri in all competitions, and has clinched the Capocannoniere award for Serie A's top scorer on two separate occasions - although he is still waiting for his first title with Inter.