'I want Messi to retire at Barcelona' - Guardiola dismisses Man City transfer claims

Pep Guardiola has sought to bring the speculation regarding a move to for Lionel Messi to a close, with the former boss expecting the Argentine to retire at Camp Nou.

He has said: “He’s a player for Barcelona, he will stay there, that is my wish.

“I’m not going to talk about players for another club. I think he’s going to finish his career there, it’s my wish.”

More teams

More to follow...