Romelu Lukaku has admitted he does not know why his tenure at did not work out, but is grateful for the opportunity he received at the club.

The Belgian made the move to Old Trafford from for £75 million ($91m) in the summer fo 2016, and featured for two seasons with the Red Devils.

He scored 18 goals in his debut campaign for the club in the Premier League, but his total dropped to 12 last season as he fell out of the lineup following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment.

Lukaku was allowed to leave United this summer for a £74m move to , but harbours no ill will toward his former club, celebrating his chance to play for one of the biggest teams in the world.

"I don't know. I don't try to look back at it,” Lukaku told BBC Sport when asked where his United tenure went wrong. “The way I look at it is that I beat all the odds.

"Coming from where I came from, growing up the way that I did, I think I beat the odds. No-one thought I would do the steps I have in my life as a professional footballer, only me and my family.

"For me, the Manchester United experience is one I am grateful for - not a good one because we didn't win and I wanted to win with the club - but they gave me a chance.

"I got to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I will always be respectful to them. At the end, I thought it was better for me to move on and try different things.

"I wish them well for the future. Now I am on my own path and I am very happy in ."

Lukaku has been joined at Inter by another United outcast, as forward Alexis Sanchez has joined the Serie A club on a season-long loan.

And after Lukaku got his time at Inter off with a goal in his Serie A debut, the Belgian is hoping the Chilean can rediscover the form that made him one of the most feared players in the Premier League.

"It is a good move for Sanchez,” Lukaku said. “He played in this league before. The people here know him. In the Premier League he did really well when he was at .

"He has had a difficult time at Manchester United. Coming here was the right move, in a good dressing room, where the manager wants winners who can really help the team. He is going to be part of that.

"He is going to add a lot of competition to the squad we already have. Now it is up to him to show it. I really believe he is going to do well for us. We are here to help him out. Hopefully, he can add that little spark to our team."