It's Recopa Sudamerica action with Argentine side Lanus welcoming the might of Copa Libertadores holders, Flamengo.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Lanus vs Flamengo, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Lanus vs Flamengo kick-off time

Recopa Sudamericana - Recopa Sudamericana Estadio Lanus

Lanus vs Flamengo will kick off on 19 Feb 2026 at 19:30 EST and on 20 Feb at 00:30 GMT.

Match preview

Flamengo qualified by winning the 2025 Libertadores. Lanús earned its place after lifting the Sudamericana against Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro.

Lanús are on a relatively indifferent run of form, winless in their last three matches in the Argentine Clausura. By contrast, Flamengo have hit form with three wins on the bounce across all competitions, scoring 11 goals in that sequence with seven different players getting on the score sheet in that run, including former West Ham man Lucas Paqueta.

Key stats

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAN Last 2 matches FLA 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Flamengo 3 - 0 Lanus

Lanus 1 - 1 Flamengo 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

