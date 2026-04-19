The bright lights of the capital will shine on the Parc des Princes as reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain look to tighten their grip on the Ligue 1 title against a resurgent Lyon side chasing European qualification.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon kicks off on 19 Apr at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

As the campaign enters the final stretch, the narrative surrounding this fixture is one of dominance versus desperation. PSG currently sits four points clear at the top of the table following a solid 3-1 victory over Toulouse, and with a Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich on the horizon, Luis Enrique will be keen to wrap up the domestic title as early as possible.

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However, the leaders face a Lyon team that has finally found its rhythm; a 2-0 win over Lorient recently propelled them into fifth place, firmly back in the hunt for a European spot. While PSG claimed a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Lyon has proven to be a persistent thorn in the Parisians' side, and the visitors arrive in Paris with nothing to lose and everything to gain in what promises to be a high-intensity tactical battle.

Key stats & injury news

While the hosts have generally held the upper hand in this fixture lately, the scorelines often remain tight. PSG has experienced a real mix of results against Lyon, who recently secured a stunning 6-1 win in the women's division - a result the men's side would surely love to emulate in spirit, even if the scoreboard remains more modest.

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PSG's midweek Champions League triumph may have come at a cost, as Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes both suffered knocks that leave them doubtful. They join a growing list of concerns for Enrique, with Fabian Ruiz nursing a sore knee and Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Lyon is facing their own personnel crisis; Malick Fofana is dealing with a sore ankle, Pavel Sulc remains a major doubt due to physical discomfort, and Ernest Nuamah is out long-term with a cruciate ligament injury. To make matters worse for the visitors, they will also have to navigate this trip without the suspended Nicolas Tagliafico.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: