How to watch today's St. Louis City vs Charlotte FC Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 2026 MLS season officially kicks off at Energizer Park with a high-stakes matchup that serves as a crossroads for both clubs. St. Louis City SC enters this campaign undergoing a massive philosophical shift following a disappointing 2025 where they finished 13th in the West. This game marks the competitive debut of new head coach Yoann Damet, who has been tasked with evolving the team’s high-pressing identity into a more proactive, ball-dominant style. Fans will be watching closely to see how the squad adapts after the shock departure of all-time leading scorer João Klauss. The pressure is on new arrivals like midfield engine Daniel Edelman and former Barcelona defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall to immediately solidify a core that has missed the playoffs for two straight years.

On the other side, Charlotte FC arrives in Missouri with the stability of a playoff mainstay, aiming to build on a strong 4th-place Eastern Conference finish. Under the steady hand of Dean Smith, "The Crown" has retained its core star power, led by Premier League veterans Wilfried Zaha and Tim Ream. The storyline of the afternoon, however, centers on center-back Henry Kessler, who returns to St. Louis for the first time since joining Charlotte as a free agent this offseason. With the 2026 World Cup looming this summer, domestic stars like Kessler and Charlotte's new signing Luca de la Torre will be fighting for every inch to stay in the national team conversation. While St. Louis relies on the raucous energy of their "City-Red" home crowd to spark a new era, Charlotte’s veteran poise and the clinical form of young striker Idan Toklomati make them a dangerous spoiler for this season opener.

St. Louis City vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Today's game between St. Louis City and Charlotte FC will kick-off at Feb 21, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City vs Charlotte FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager Y. Damet Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Smith

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

STL Last match CLT 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins St. Louis City 3 - 1 Charlotte FC 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

