Al Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai will be determined secure their place in the Champions League Elite Round of 16 with a victory over an already-qualified Al Hilal side.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Hilal,as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC and Al Hilal will kick off on 9 Feb 2026 at 16:00 GMT and 11:00 EST.

Match Preview

Al Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai are in strong form, having secured a commanding victory over Al Sharjah in their most recent UAE Pro League match on February 5 to extend their winning streak to three games.

Currently fifth in the AFC Champions League Elite West Region standings, a win over Al Hilal would book their place in the Round of 16 with one game remaining.

However, the UAE giants face an uphill battle against Al Hilal, whose unbeaten run stands at 19 matches across all competitions since their last defeat to Fluminense in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals in July.

The Boss top the AFC Champions League Elite West Region standings, having won all six of their matches so far.

Injuries, key stats

Sardar Azmoun remains the only notable absence for Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai due to injury, while Al Hilal boast a fully fit squad with no reported injuries so far. Both teams enter the match with no suspensions.

Al Hilal have won two of the last three encounters against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the Champions League Elite, with Shabab Al-Ahli claiming victory in the other. All three matches were from previous editions of the competition.

Team news & squads

