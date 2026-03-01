How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will kick-off at 1 Mar 2026, 21:30.

Match Preview

Getty Images

This Eastern Conference clash features two sides looking for their first league win of the 2026 season. After a busy week of continental action and road trips, the Philadelphia Union return to Subaru Park for their home opener against a familiar New York City FC side.

The Union started their MLS campaign with a frustrating 1-0 loss to D.C. United, marking their first opening-day defeat since 2020. However, they found their scoring boots mid-week in the Concacaf Champions Cup, demolishing Defence Force F.C. 7-0.

NYCFC escaped Los Angeles with a 1-1 draw against the Galaxy last weekend, thanks to a Nicolás Fernández Mercau penalty. While the point on the road was valuable, the performance raised concerns; the "Pigeons" failed to register a single shot on target from open play.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Carnell Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Jansen

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: