How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Defence Force will kick-off at 27 Feb 2026, 00:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Union are set to host Trinidadian side Defence Force FC at Subaru Park for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One series. After a clinical performance in the Caribbean, the "Boys in Blue" return home with one foot already in the Round of 16.

The Union dominated the first leg in Port of Spain, securing a 5–0 lead. Goals from Milan Iloski, Olwethu Makhanya, and a debut strike from club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh set the tone, while substitute Bruno Damiani capped the night with a late brace.

For the Defence Force, the task is a "Mission Impossible." Not only do they need to overcome a five-goal deficit in the freezing Philadelphia winter (a stark contrast to the 80°F weather in Trinidad), but they must do so without their star defender Joevin Jones, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PHI Last match DEF 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Defence Force 0 - 5 Philadelphia Union 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: