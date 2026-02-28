How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Newcastle United vs Everton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Newcastle United vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Everton will kick-off at 28 Feb 2026, 15:00.

Match Preview

St. James' Park is the stage for a high-stakes mid-table battle this Saturday as Newcastle United take on Everton. Separated by just one point in the Premier League standings, both clubs are desperate to shake off recent inconsistent form and keep their European aspirations for 2026 alive.

The Magpies have been an "all-or-nothing" side lately. While they’ve found success in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs against Qarabag, their domestic form has stuttered, most recently falling 2–1 to Manchester City.

Everton, now under the management of David Moyes, is looking to snap a two-match losing streak. The Toffees have been solid defensively for much of the season but have looked blunt in attack following a series of injuries to key creative players.

