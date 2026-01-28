Chelsea need three points against an old boss when they visit Napoli's Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of SSC Napoli vs Chelsea, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

SSC Napoli vs Chelsea kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between Napoli and Chelsea will kick off at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Antonio Conte knows that his 25th-placed Napoli side needs maximum points to avoid elimination from the competition, while Chelsea will likely need to beat their old boss to finish inside the top eight to seal an automatic passage into the last 16.

Napoli lost 3-0 to Juventus at the weekend, a result that leaves the defending Serie A champions nine points adrift of leaders Inter.

Chelsea are finding their feet under new boss Liam Rosenior, winning four of five matches since Enzo Maresca's departure.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Napoli have collected seven points from a possible nine at the Maradona during the league phase, while they have secured eight victories from 11 matches in Europe against English teams, losing only twice in those games.

Former Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku returned at the weekend after missing out since August, but the Napoli man will likely start from the bench, with Rasmus Hojlund leading the line.

Kevin De Bruyne and Frank Anguissa head the club’s list of injured players, which includes Billy Gilmour, Matteo Politano, David Neres, and Amir Rrahmani. New signing Giovane is ineligible.

Joao Pedro has scored eight Premier League goals but only one in Europe, where Estevao (three) and Moises Caicedo (two) are the Blues’ leading scorers.

Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Romeo Lavia are all out, while Cole Palmer could start on the bench.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NAP Last 2 matches CHE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Chelsea 4 - 1 SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli 3 - 1 Chelsea 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

