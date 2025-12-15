Today, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates are set to clash in the semi-finals of the Arab Cup, currently being held in Qatar.

The crunch match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium, with both teams chasing a first-ever appearance in the Arab Cup final, having been eliminated in the quarter-final stage four years ago.

The Atlas Lions, led by Tariq Sektioui, booked their spot in the semis with a narrow but comfortable 1-0 win over Syria in the quarter-finals of the current edition.

The North Africans will be confident heading into the clash, given they are one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the tournament.

The UAE, meanwhile, have taken their time, slowly growing into the tournament and now has an opportunity to make a deep run.

After opening their campaign with a defeat to Jordan, the UAE have shown steady improvement, with their highlight being the quarter-final win over Algeria.

History, though, doesn’t favour the UAE in this clash, having won just once in five meetings with the Atlas Lions. They have lost twice and drawn just as many times.

Here is where to find Morocco vs UAE live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster MENA beIN Sports Canada Fubo USA Fubo

The match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium with kick off scheduled for 9:30 am ET, 2:30 pm BST.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Morocco vs UAE kick-off time

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

The Atlas Lions will be without suspended defender Mohamed Moufid, while influential forward Tarik Tissoudali remains a fitness concern.

The coach will hope to count on Soufiane Bouftini, whose composure and leadership have been key to the Atlas Lions’ defensive solidity.

UAE team news

Head coach Cosmin Olaroiu continues to deal with injury setbacks, including the absence of key figures Fabio Lima and Khalid Eisa.

Marcus Meloni is suspended and cannot be relied upon for this particular clash, but the coach will have attacking leaders Caio and Bruno to boost his team.

The spotlight will again be on young goalkeeper Hamad Al Meqbaali, who is expected to fill the void left by veteran custodian Khalid Eisa sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links