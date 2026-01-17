It's Manchester Derby day in England as United welcome City to Old Trafford.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester United vs Manchester City, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Man United vs Man City free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Manchester United vs Manchester City kick-off time

Manchester United vs Manchester City kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick is in the United dugout for the first time. It's a big one. United are seventh and only four points adrift of the Champions League places, but also just six points above 15th-placed Bournemouth on a congested Premier League table.

City have drawn three matches on the bounce but can put scoreboard pressure on league leaders Arsenal with a win here, as the Gunners only kick off later on the same day away to Nottingham Forest. Pep Guardiola's side progressed to the next round of the FA Cup by thrashing Exeter 10-1, and they've also got one foot in the Carabao Cup final after beating Newcastle 2-0 away from home in the first leg of the semis. They're also unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions.

Injury news & key stats

Defensive pillar Matthijs de Ligt has missed the last nine matches and is a doubt to feature here. Noussair Mazraoui is away at AFCON.

United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has eight assists this season in the league, more than any other player. City's Rayan Cherki is next on the list with seven.

City remains without long-term defensive absentees Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones. Omar Marmoush is away at AFCON, while winger Savinho is injured.

Phil Foden has seven goals in 12 league appearances vs United; Erling Haaland has eight from six.

Antoine Semenyo has scored two goals in his first two City appearances.

No side in Premier League history has won more away games against United than City’s nine.

