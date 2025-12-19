This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoWest Ham
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium today as Pep Guardiola’s side looks to maintain momentum in the Premier League title race. City have been in strong form in recent weeks, winning nine of eleven in the Premier League and emerging as Arsenal’s biggest threat in the title race. They also proved too strong for Brentford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, and will now look to take top spot in the Premier League table, albeit for a few hours.

The Cityzens have once again made the Etihad a difficult place to visit, and they look like a completely different team from the one that struggled last season. With goals coming from across the team, City rarely rely on a single source of inspiration, though Erling Haaland remains their biggest threat around the penalty area.

West Ham travels north searching for consistency after a mixed run of league results. While there have been encouraging moments, defensive lapses and missed opportunities have often prevented Nuno Espirito Santo’s side from building momentum. The visitors are likely to approach the game with caution, aiming to stay compact and frustrate City before looking to counter-attack when space opens up.

Jarrod Bowen is expected to be West Ham’s main attacking outlet, offering pace and directness on the break and posing a threat from set pieces. Discipline and organisation will be essential if the visitors are to remain competitive, particularly in the early stages, where City often take games away from their opponents. Recent meetings between the sides have favoured Manchester City, who have regularly found ways to break West Ham down. City’s dominance of possession and chance creation makes them clear favourites, but West Ham will hope that resilience and efficiency can keep the contest alive.

Here is where to find Manchester City vs West Ham live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports 
🇬🇧 UK No broadcast (3pm blackout)
🇨🇦 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada 
🇦🇺 Australia 9HD, Stan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SABC Plus, SuperSport GOtv
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaStar Sports Select HD1, JioHotstar, Star Sports Select 1

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 20 December with kick off at 10 am ET and 3 pm BST.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs West Ham Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestWHU
25
G. Donnarumma
3
R. Dias
33
N. O'Reilly
24
J. Gvardiol
27
M. Nunes
14
N. Gonzalez
4
T. Reijnders
10
R. Cherki
47
P. Foden
20
B. Silva
9
Erling Haaland
23
A. Areola
3
M. Kilman
2
K. Walker-Peters
15
K. Mavropanos
25
J. Todibo
27
S. Magassa
10
L. Paqueta
18
M. Fernandes
32
F. Potts
20
J. Bowen
7
C. Summerville

4-3-1-2

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Man City Latest News

Guardiola's City will be without the pair of Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush, who will be representing Algeria and Egypt, respectively, at the AFCON.

Mateo Kovačić, Jérémy Doku and Rodri are out through injury, while defender John Stones could feature following a leg problem.

West Ham Latest News

Ollie Scarles returned to the matchday squad for the first time since breaking his collarbone in late October when the Hammers hosted Aston Villa last time out.  

El Hadji Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, though, won't be available as they have travelled to Morocco to represent Senegal and DR Congo, respectively, at the CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

WHU

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

16

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

