Leeds and Sunderland have both impressed on their returns to the Premier League and should produce an entertaining contest at Elland Road.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Leeds vs Sunderland, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Leeds vs Sunderland with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Leeds vs Sunderland kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Leeds vs Sunderland will kick off on 3 Mar 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Leeds took points off Chelsea and Aston Villa in recent weeks and came awfully close to doing the same against Premier League title challengers Man City. Manager Daniel Farke was given a red card for his protestations at perceived time-wasting by the Citizens. This 1-0 defeat ended a four-match unbeaten run, but they still hold a six-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Getty Images

Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the weekend snapped a three-game losing streak, but the Black Cats remain closer to the top four than the relegation zone.

Key stats & injury news

Noah Okafor is Leeds' only injury concern. Sunderland are without Dennis Cirkin, Reinildo Mandava, Romaine Mundle, Brian Brobbey, Nordi Mukiele and Jocelin Ta Bi.

Leeds' defeat to Man City on Saturday was only their third loss from 16 games in all competitions since the beginning of December.

Sunderland have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League away games, losing five and drawing four since an October win at Stamford Bridge.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: