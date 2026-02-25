After a comfortable 4–0 win in the Dominican Republic, FC Cincinnati returns home to TQL Stadium to finish the job against Round O&M FC.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Cincinnati vs O&M FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC Cincinnati vs O&M FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati vs O&M FC will kick off on 25 Feb 2026 at 20:00 EST.

Match preview

With a commanding 4-0 aggregate lead, Orange and Blue are heavy favourites to advance to a Round of 16 showdown with Liga MX giants Tigres. They'll take absolutely no risks with star Brazilian playmaker Evander, who was withdrawn just 13 minutes into their 2-0 MLS win over Atlanta United at the weekend.

New signing Ayoub Jabbari made an impact in the first leg, coming off the bench to score twice, and he could start here to give Kévin Denkey a rest. Their Dominican visitors will likely be playing for pride more than anything else, after mustering zero shots on target in the first leg.

Key stats & injury news

Cincinnati is yet to concede in 180 minutes of competitive play this year.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CIN Last match OMF 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins O&M FC 0 - 4 FC Cincinnati 4 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

