Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoEgypt
Stade Mohamed V
team-logoNigeria
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Egypt vs Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt and Nigeria both fancied their chances of going all the way at AFCON 2025. Now, they must slug it out for third place. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Egypt vs Nigeria, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKE4
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Egypt vs Nigeria free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Egypt vs Nigeria kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Stade Mohamed V

Egypt vs Nigeria kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 11:00 EST and 16:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Mohamed Salah had a semi-final to forget for Egypt, with zero chances created and zero shots. In truth, the entire side was poor, mustering just three shots in total against Senegal, who eventually prevailed thanks to a late strike from Salah's former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane. 

FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 49-SEN-EGYGetty Images

Nigeria will still be licking their wounds after a painful penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco after their semi-final ended goalless after 120 minutes. The Super Eagles have yet to trail in a match in this tournament. Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman has directly contributed to seven goals (three goals, four assists), more than any other player at AFCON 2025.

FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 42-NIG-MOZGetty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key facts

Left-back Mohamed Hamdy is out for Egypt with a muscular injury.

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey is suspended for Nigeria after picking up a yellow against Morocco, but skipper Wilfred Ndidi returns after missing the semi-final through suspension.

Victor Osimhen was hobbling late on against Morocco, so naturally, he's a doubt for this match. The Galatasaray man has scored four goals in the tournament. 

Team news & squads

Egypt vs Nigeria Probable lineups

EgyptHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestNGA
23
M. El Shenawy
4
H. Abdelmaguid
6
Y. Ibrahim
5
R. Rabia
14
H. Fathi
13
A. Abou El Fotouh
3
M. Hany
8
E. Ashour
19
M. Ateya
10
M. Salah
22
O. Marmoush
23
S. Nwabili
13
B. Onyemaechi
6
S. Ajayi
2
B. Osayi-Samuel
21
C. Bassey
17
A. Iwobi
8
F. Onyeka
7
A. Lookman
4
W. Ndidi
22
A. Adams
19
P. Onuachu

4-3-1-2

NGAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hassan

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Chelle

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

EGY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NGA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

EGY

Last 5 matches

NGA

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

