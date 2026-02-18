CS Cartaginés, bidding to claim their second CONCACAF Champions Cup title, will aim to strengthen their chances of advancing in the Round One tie when they host Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CS Cartagines vs Vancouver Whitecaps, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CS Cartagines vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Jose Rafael Fello Meza

CS Cartagines and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick off on Feb 18, 2026, at 10:00 PM EST and 03:00 GMT.

Match Preview

CS Cartaginés are winless in their last two domestic matches, suffering consecutive defeats, including a loss at home to Sporting FC and an away defeat to Herediano.

As the 1994 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, the Costa Rican side knows that a strong home performance against Vancouver Whitecaps is crucial to boosting their prospects of advancing in the Round One tie.

Getty Images

Vancouver Whitecaps have played several preseason friendlies in Spain, including a loss to FC Polissya Zhytomyr, a win over Incheon United, and a defeat to IF Brommapojkarna, among others.

As runners-up in last year's competition—where Whitecaps made a historic run to the final before falling to Cruz Azul—the Canadian side boasts significant quality and experience to potentially claim a victory at Estadio Fello Meza and advance to the Round of 16.

Injuries, key stats

CS Cartaginés have three players currently sidelined due to injuries: José Luis Quirós, Yael López and Randal Cordero.

White Vancouver Whitecaps will be without Ryan Gauld (captain and attacking midfielder), who is sidelined due to injury.

Getty Images

The Cartaginés and Whitecaps clash marks their first-ever encounter in competitive or friendly matches.

Against Central American opponents, Whitecaps hold a balanced record of three wins and three losses, scoring 11 goals while conceding six.

This includes a 3-2 aggregate win over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa in last year's Round One.

Team news & squads

CS Cartagines vs Vancouver Whitecaps Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Soerensen

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CS Cartagines vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: