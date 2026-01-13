Cruz Azul and Atlas square off in a compelling early-season Liga MX Clausura clash, with both sides looking to build momentum after contrasting starts to the campaign.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Atlas will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and 11:00 p.m. GMT.

Match context

While Cruz Azul seeks its first victory under growing pressure, Atlas arrives with confidence following a disciplined opening-day win. Cruz Azul enter this match aiming to respond after a narrow defeat in their season opener. They began the Clausura 2026 with a 2–1 defeat away to León, showing flashes offensively, but defensive lapses proved costly.

Playing as the designated home side, La Máquina will look to impose their style early and use possession to dictate the tempo. Under new tactical direction, Cruz Azul emphasizes possession and build-up play, but converting chances has been a challenge early in the season. They have a strong historical record in this fixture overall, with more wins than Atlas across past decades, and this will be a confidence boost.

Atlas, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 1–0 victory over Puebla, demonstrating organisation and resilience. The Rojinegros typically set up with a compact approach focused on defensive discipline and counterattacks, and this is what worked for them last time out.

They have built a reputation as a difficult team to break down, often relying on structure, patience, and quick counters rather than extended spells of possession.

Team news & squads

