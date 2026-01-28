Goal.com
Champions League
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoReal Madrid
Austin Ditlhobolo

How to watch today's Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be determined to book their place in the Round of 16 with a victory when they visit a Benfica side, who are desperate for a win to avoid elimination.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Benfica vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Benfica vs Real Madrid kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Estadio da Luz

Benfica vs Madrid will kick off on 28 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Benfica have been inconsistent, having registered two wins and two defeats in their last four matches, including a loss to Juventus in their last Champions League game. The Portuguese giants must win to keep any playoff hopes alive, and even then, they need results from other matches to go their way, as a draw or loss eliminates them from the competition.

Meanwhile, Madrid are enjoying a three-match winning streak, which includes an emphatic victory over AS Monaco in their last Champions League game. A win at Benfica would secure a top-eight finish and direct entry to the round of 16 for the Spanish heavyweights, while a draw will almost certainly be enough for top direct qualification, thanks to their strong goal difference. A loss could drop them out of the top eight if other results don't go their way.

Injury news & key stats

Benfica have no suspensions coming into this game, but key players Alexander Bah, Nuno Felix, and Dodi Lukébakio remain sidelined due to injuries, with no fresh concerns reported otherwise. 

Their visitors, Madrid also do not have suspension worries, but several key players remain sidelined due to injuries, including Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Eder Militao.

This will be the competitive meeting between the two teams since 1965 and their sixth clash. 

Benfica have the edge as they have won three games, compared to Madrid's two victories

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

BenficaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-2-3

Home team crestRMA
1
A. Trubin
26
S. Dahl
44
T. Araujo
17
A. Dedic
30
N. Otamendi
18
L. Barreiro
10
G. Sudakov
8
F. Aursnes
5
E. Barrenechea
25
G. Prestianni
14
V. Pavlidis
1
T. Courtois
8
F. Valverde
18
A. Carreras
17
R. Asencio
24
D. Huijsen
14
A. Tchouameni
5
J. Bellingham
15
A. Guler
10
K. Mbappe
7
Vinicius Junior
30
F. Mastantuono

4-1-2-3

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Mourinho

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BEN

Last match

RMA

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

