Serie A leaders Inter can extend their lead at the summit when they play the early kickoff on Saturday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Udinese vs Inter, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Udinese vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese vs Inter kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

Udinese are about as midtable as it gets with 26 points after 20 matches. They've been running hot and cold in recent weeks, winning twice, losing twice and drawing twice in their last six Serie A matches.

Inter are starting to peak at the right time, seizing their moment in the Scudetto race as title rivals start to drop points around them. They've won seven of their last eight league outings, while Napoli have drawn three on the bounce and Milan have drawn two of their last three. Christian Chivu will want to seal a good result here as his side then prepares for a tough trip to Arsenal in the Champions League next week.

Injuries, suspensions, key facts

Polish striker Adam Buksa is injured for Udinese, while playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo is suspended.

Tomas Palacios, Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu are all injured for Inter.

With 10 goals and four assists, Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez has directly contributed to more goals than any other Serie A player this term.

None of the last 11 meetings between these sides have been drawn.

Team news & squads

