This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoManchester United
STREAM LIVE ON PEACOCKBYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Although Manchester United have been out of form over the course of the past few weeks, they'll be buoyant after a morale-boosting win over Manchester City. Now they face a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester United will kick off on 25 Jan 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Arsenal produced a performance of quality in midweek away to Inter Milan, claiming a 3-1 win at the San Siro to preserve their 100% record in the Champions League after seven games. They're also seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League, and they'll relish the visit of a Manchester United side they've beaten in four consecutive home matches, and five of the last six. 

FC Internazionale Milano v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images

Despite all of the criticism, United have carved out a sequence of five EPL matches unbeaten, although three of those have been draws. Their most recent result was a notable one, though, a 2-0 win over Manchester City in a game where they could have had four or five. That gave caretaker boss Michael Carrick the ultimate good start. 

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Arsenal defenders Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori are both nearing returns. This game will come too soon for them, though.

Matthijs de Ligt is out for the visitors, but they have an otherwise clean bill of health.

United have scored 2+ goals in six of their last eight competitive away matches.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Manchester United Probable lineups

ArsenalHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMUN
1
D. Raya
12
J. Timber
2
W. Saliba
4
B. White
6
Gabriel
8
M. Oedegaard
36
M. Zubimendi
41
D. Rice
11
G. Martinelli
20
N. Madueke
14
V. Gyoekeres
31
S. Lammens
5
H. Maguire
23
L. Shaw
6
L. Martinez
2
D. Dalot
16
Amad
37
K. Mainoo
8
B. Fernandes
25
M. Ugarte
13
P. Dorgu
19
B. Mbeumo

4-2-3-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

MUN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting