How to watch and 'Hoops, Hopes & Dreams': Release date, streaming platform and documentary details

While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is revered worldwide for his leadership in the civil rights movement, a new documentary sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of his life - the basketball court.

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams, directed by artist Glenn Kaino, explores how Dr. King and a team of activists used basketball to rally young voters and connect with communities in a playbook that has echoed through history to contemporary figures like Barack Obama.

Following a successful festival run that included a debut at Sundance 2025 and a win for Best Documentary Short at the Cleveland International Film Festival, the film has now found a global broadcast home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Hoops, Hopes & Dreams, including the release date and streaming platform.

How to watch 'Hoops, Hopes & Dreams'

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

The documentary has been acquired by Andscape, the Black-led media platform owned by Disney that was formerly called formerly The Undefeated. As an Andscape film, it will launch simultaneously on Hulu and the Hulu hub on Disney+ in the United States.

When is the 'Hoops, Hopes & Dreams' release date?

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The release date coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, offering viewers a timely look at a unique chapter of the civil rights icon's legacy.

What is 'Hoops, Hopes & Dreams' about?

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams is a 20-minute documentary short that blends historical footage, vivid animation, and exclusive interviews to tell a unique story of sports and activism.

The film reveals how Dr. King and other civil rights leaders utilized local basketball courts as a meeting ground to mobilize youth and register voters. It draws a direct line from these grassroots efforts to modern political strategies, illustrating how sports can serve as a powerful vehicle for social change.

The documentary features insights from several prominent figures in sports and politics, including Andrew Young, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, Michael Strautmanis and Reginald L. Love.

Who produced the documentary?

The film is directed by Glenn Kaino (With Drawn Arms) and produced by a team including the late Michael Latt, Alexys Feaster, and Afshin Shahidi.

It has already garnered critical acclaim on the festival circuit, including a special screening at the UCLA Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Best Documentary Short award at the Cleveland International Film Festival.