How to buy tickets to see Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

All you need to know about how you can see the Spanish giants in action in the States

Real Madrid hold the record for the most FIFA Club World Cup triumphs, and they go in search of a 6th title in the United States this summer. The growth and expansion of the beautiful game in America has been rapid in recent times, and we’re now set for two sensational summers of soccer in the U.S. It’s the FIFA World Cup 2026 next year, but first things first, the FIFA Club World Cup returns with a bang this June, and you could be there in person to see the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham gunning for global glory by securing yourself seats.

Let FIFA make your dreams of watching Real Madrid play live come true. Their official FIFA Club World Cup Ticket Packs offer you the opportunity to see Los Blancos in action at several stunning Stateside stadiums. By securing a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Ticket Pack, available now at FIFA.com/tickets, you’ll not only get access to the tournament in the United States this summer, but it also provides a guarantee that you’ll be able to purchase tickets for the FIFA World Cup 26. Terms apply. Don’t miss your chance to be part of two unmissable and memorable global football tournaments.

What is Real Madrid’s schedule at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

5-time FIFA Club World Cup champions, Real Madrid, get their group campaign underway in the States against 2021 AFC Champions League winners, Al Hilal, on June 18. It’s a rematch of the momentous 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Final in Rabat, which Real Madrid won 5-3. 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, Pachuca, are next up for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Real Madrid locked horns with the Mexican outfit in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup last December, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo & Vinicius Junior all netting during a 3-0 win for the Spanish giants. Real Madrid have also met their final Group H opponents, Red Bull Salzburg, already this season. Los Blancos ran out cosy 5-1 winners at the Bernabeu in a Champions League group phase match-up.

Date & Kick off time (ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Wed, June 18 (3 pm) Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FIFA Sun, June 22 (3 pm) Real Madrid vs Pachuca Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FIFA Thu, June 26 (9 pm) Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia FIFA

Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup group matches are split into three categories, with prices available as follows:

Category 1: $175-$210

$175-$210 Category 2: $95-$140

$95-$140 Category 3: $85-$115

Tickets included in the Ticket Packs and the Super Ticket Packs are only available from Categories 1-3. However, the following VIP tickets/sections are available for Real Madrid's group matches too:

Private Suite: Combines exceptional service with a sophisticated all-inclusive food and beverage offering from $17,301.90 per suite

Combines exceptional service with a sophisticated all-inclusive food and beverage offering from $17,301.90 per suite Flagship Lounge: Experience football in style in this elegant space with unrivaled service, sensational pitch views, and curated dining from $1,605

Experience football in style in this elegant space with unrivaled service, sensational pitch views, and curated dining from $1,605 Premier Lounge: Refined social lounge that offers a premier tournament experience from $772.50

Refined social lounge that offers a premier tournament experience from $772.50 Club Seats: Secure the views and seats you want, plus food and beverage options from $386.25

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

FIFA has made two ticket packs available for the FIFA Club World Cup, both of which are available from the official FIFA ticket site. The first is the Ticket Pack, which includes two FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets, with the option to purchase a third. Purchasing and retaining all tickets within the Ticket Pack, as well as attending every match, grants fans a guaranteed opportunity to purchase a ticket to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match (excluding the final) held in the United States.

The other option is the Super Ticket Pack, which includes one FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket per matchday for a total of 20 matches. Each Super Ticket Pack must include either the Opening or Final match and one of the Semi-Final matches. Purchasing and retaining all tickets within the Super Ticket Pack, as well as attending every match, will grant a Super Ticket Pack purchaser a guaranteed opportunity to purchase a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

You can buy the ticket packs on the official FIFA website now. It’s the perfect opportunity for soccer fans to get the chance to watch live matches at two FIFA competitions.