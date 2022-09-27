The German has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2010

Thomas Muller is not only one of the deadliest footballers around in terms of goalscoring, but he is also an incredible asset when it comes to his versatility on the field.

And bearing in mind that he's not a traditional striker by any means, it's quite an achievement that the Bayern Munich star is the highest active international goalscorer for Germany.

For the national team, Muller scored his first goal back at the 2010 World Cup against Australia and he instantly added two more against England at the same tournament .

Since then, Muller has not looked back, scoring freely for Germany and achieving many accolades along the way, including winning the World Cup in 2014.

Just how many strikes does the German have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Muller's total Germany goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 16 10 Euros 15 0 World Cup qualification 23 12 Euro qualification 19 12 UEFA Nations League 10 1 International friendlies 35 9 118 44

How many goals has Muller scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2010 World Cup 7 5 2014 World Cup 7 5 2018 World Cup 3 0 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 17 10

Muller's Euro Championships record

Edition Games Goals Euro 2012 5 0 Euro 2016 6 0 Euro 2020 4 0 15 0

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2014 World Cup qualifiers 4 2018 World Cup qualifiers 5 2022 World Cup qualifiers 3 12

Muller's friendly goals for Germany

Games Goals 35 9

Muller Germany hat-tricks

Match Goals Competition Date Germany 4-0 Portugal 3 2014 World Cup June 16, 2014

Muller's favourite opponents

Team Goals Kazakhstan 4 Portugal 3 England 2 Scotland 2 Gibralter 2 Czech Republic 2 Liechtenstein 2 Norway 2

*Data accurate as of September 27