How to watch today's Hibernian vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers are a whole 11 points behind leaders Celtic as they take on Hibernian in Sunday's Scottish Premiership tie at Easter Road.

Although they booked a 3-0 victory over Celtic on Thursday, the Gers have been inconsistent in their results of late. Hibs snapped a four-game winning run with a 1-1 draw at St. Johnstone last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hibernian vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers will be live on Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Hibernian vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Easter Road Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers will be played at the Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7 am EST on Sunday, January 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Hibernian head coach David Gray will be without Kieron Bowie, Marvin Ekpiteta and Mykola Kukharevych due to injuries.

Given a good run of form of late, Gray could name a similar lineup for Rangers' visit.

Rangers team news

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is expected to miss Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Jack Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Tom Lawrence on account of injuries.

Clement, too, will be tempted to make little or no changes after beating Celtic 3-0.

