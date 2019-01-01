Henderson wants to prove his worth with Man Utd and England

The highly-rated goalkeeper is chasing down U21 glory this summer and a return to Sheffield United, but plans to reach the top at Old Trafford

Dean Henderson is looking for a way out of this summer, but his intention is to become both the Red Devils’ and ’s first-choice goalkeeper.

At 22 years of age, time is on the Old Trafford academy graduate’s side.

He is already being allowed to pick up plenty of first-team experience through a series of loan spells.

The most recent of those in 2018-19 saw him help to promotion into the Premier League.

Henderson has made no secret of his desire to return to Bramall Lane and another move this summer is expected.

There is, however, a desire on the part of a man preparing for European U21 Championship duty to one day prove his worth with his parent club and on a senior international stage.

Henderson told the News and Star: “That’s what I’ve been working for my whole life. It’s no secret I want to play for Man United and England.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard, stay grounded, keep setting my goals, and there’s no reason it can’t happen.”

A keeper currently behind the likes of David de Gea and Sergio Romero in United’s pecking order has been with the Red Devils since the age of 14 and has worked hard to get himself to this point.

He added: “I think it comes down to dedication.

“It’s the little things, like not wanting to go out partying and so on, realising the reward is much better than the sacrifice.

“I find that part easy. I watch videos a lot on YouTube, of big games I’ve played in, or big games I want to play in, like the final. It reminds you to make sure you’re doing everything right.

“You’ll only be remembered for what you do on the football pitch, not how much you can drink on a Saturday night.”

For now, Henderson’s focus is on tournament football in and San Marino, with England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd having selected him alongside fellow keepers Angus Gunn and Freddie Woodman.

“It’s a really proud moment when you pull the shirt on and sing the national anthem,” he said.

“You get them goosebumps. You can’t take it for granted.

“England have been successful through every age group so it’s going to be outstanding to go out there and try to win another trophy.

“We’ve got the capabilities, so we have to go out and play with no fear.”

England are set to open their European Championship campaign against France on June 18, before going on to face Romania and in their other Group C fixtures.