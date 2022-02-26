Ukraine pair Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaly Mykolenko shared a touching moment on Saturday, as they shared an embrace in the build-up to the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Everton.

The world has been rocked in recent days by Russia's military incursion on Ukrainian soil, which has been widely condemned.

Players such as Zinchenko and Mykolenko have moved to express their rejection of the invasion, and both came together at Goodison Park to show their unity.

Ukrainians united

City visited Everton on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after losing to Tottenham last weekend.

Before the game at least, though, football and its rivalries took a backseat.

Mykolenko, lining up for Everton, and City's Zinchenko embraced each other during the warm-up to warm cheers from those present before kick-off on Merseyside.

Amazing moment at Goodison Park between Zinchenko and Mykolenko 🇺🇦 😢 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8cdozCocnw — Arlo White 💙 (@arlowhite) February 26, 2022

