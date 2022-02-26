Christian Eriksen has been named on the bench for Brentford's Premier League clash with Newcastle United, putting the midfielder in the frame for his first match since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months ago.

The Denmark international has been selected among the substitutes for Thomas Frank's side as they face the Magpies, with the playmaker in line to pick up his first competitive minutes following a remarkable recovery from a heart attack in June 2021.

Eriksen, who signed for the Bees in the January transfer window, was fitted with a heart implant following his collapse in Copenhagen, and was to be released by former club Inter over rules for such devices in Serie A.

Article continues below

Will Eriksen make Brentford debut?

Since arriving at Brentford Community Stadium, the Denmark international has trained and played his part in several behind-closed-doors friendlies, picking up game time as he looks to make a remarkable return.

He was not deemed ready to face Arsenal last time but was included in the matchday squad to play Newcastle.

Further reading