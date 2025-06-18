'He has to put his best foot forward' - Alexi Lalas expects Mauricio Pochettino to stick with the same USMNT starters for Saudi Arabia Gold Cup match

The former MLS star believes the USMNT will stick with the same starting eleven from their Gold Cup opener and emphazied the importance of momentum

WHAT HAPPENED

Alexi Lalas shared his expectation that Mauricio Pochettino will maintain lineup continuity for the USMNT's second group stage match against Saudi Arabia. The USMNT beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in their tournament opener, ending a four game losing streak with several players shining. Lalas suggested Pochettino will stick with what worked in that win, rather than experimenting with his squad. He noted the Argentine coach "can afford to experiment” on the back of all the issues that preceded the tournament.

“Yeah, I think you run it back,” Lalas said on his State of the Union podcast. “I don't think that in the climate that exists today and in this moment that Mauricio Pochettino and this team can afford to experiment.

“Now he might have had completely different plans as to what he was going to do with the Gold Cup, but then you know, all the drama with Christian Pulisic and all that and you know, coming in with four losses and the two losses in terms of the preparation games against Turkey and Switzerland."

Lalas also believes Saudi Arabia are a much better team than Trinidad and Tobago.

“I think Pochettino recognizes that he has to put his best foot forward, and his best foot involves the best players. But I think many of those players will be the same when it comes to the lineup against Saudi Arabia," he said. "And make no mistake, Saudi Arabia is not a Trinidad and Tobago or this version of Trinidad and Tobago. This is a much better team. I think this is going to be a much better test."

WHAT ALEXI LALAS SAID

The former USMNT defender, who earned 96 caps for the US, asserted that if the team doesn’t rise to the occasion again, they risk destroying all the goodwill and praise they’ve earned after their first game. Lalas further believes that fans and critics are waiting for this team to do badly, especially after recent results.

“If this team doesn't again rise to the occasion, then they risk destroying and undoing all the good that they did," Lalas explained. "And so they risk regressing and maybe even going back further because there are a lot of people that are watching this team and after that first game said, that's all fine and well, but it's against Trinidad and Tobago and they're watching it with arms folded saying, all right, let's see what you can do now."

Lalas believes this roster that Pochettino has taken to the Gold Cup is far from the perfect squad, but believes they can gain momentum by beating Saudi Arabia.

“This is not, as we said, the best team at the Gold Cup by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "And they're coming up against a team that has been at the previous World Cup, that is not from CONCACAF in Saudi Arabia, and will give them a much, much better game."

He added, “And so let's see if these guys individually, whether it's a young, inexperienced player like Agyemang or whether it's the introduction of someone like Tyler Adams, that they step up and they parlay that first game into another game. And in doing so, again, push more of that stuff away and develop some momentum going forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The USMNT enters this crucial second match carrying both the confidence of their opening win and the lingering pressure from recent disappointing performances and off-field controversies. This Gold Cup represents a critical opportunity for the USMNT to restore confidence following a difficult period and they’ve managed to keep the off-field issues at bay with a big win over Trinidad and Tobago.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The USMNT and Mauricio Pochettino will face Saudi Arabia on June 10 in the second game of their Gold Cup group stages at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.