Harvey Elliott in as Liverpool announce Champions League squad

The former Fulham youngster will be part of Jurgen Klopp's ranks as the Reds aim to defend their European crown this season

English teenager Harvey Elliott has been included in 's 22-man List A squad for their 2019-20 campaign.

The Reds signed 16-year-old Elliott from on July 29, but he cannot put pen to paper on his first professional contract until he turns 17 next April.

The talented young winger has already made an impression in Liverpool's Under-23 side, however, starring in four Premier League 2 matches this season.

Elliott has shown enough promise to earn a place in Jurgen Klopp's latest Champions League squad, which has been submitted to UEFA.

The Reds have been drawn in Group E alongside , Red Bull Salzburg and in this year's competition, after conquering Europe for the sixth time in their history back in June.

Liverpool begin their latest Champions League journey with a trip to Stadio San Paolo on September 17, which will see them face off against Carlo Ancelotti's side in the group stage for a second successive year.

Summer signing Sepp van den Berg joins Elliott in the final squad, two months after completing a £1.3 million move to Anfield from PEC Zwolle.

Academy prospects Yasser Larouci, Curtis Jones, Adam Lewis and Rhian Brewster are named on List B, with all four youngsters still awaiting their first senior-level appearances for Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Klopp has a full contingent of first-team stars to choose from once again, including last season's heroes Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have started the season in ruthless fashion, securing wins against Norwich, , and , while also beating in the UEFA Super Cup final.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League after four matches, two clear of last season's champions .

Before opening their defence of the European Cup, Liverpool must negotiate a home clash against Newcastle on September 14.

With the international break now in effect, Klopp will hope that he does not lose any key personnel through injury, with the fixture list set to pile up over the next few weeks.