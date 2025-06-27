'Good it's happening to other people!' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals relief at joining forces with Real Madrid 'Galactico' Vinicius Jr after being given 'difficult' games by Brazilian at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has aired his relief at only having to face Vinicius Junior in training, with the Real Madrid forward now terrorising others.

England international Alexander-Arnold came up against Brazilian forward Vini Jr on five occasions during his time at Liverpool. All of those contests took place on the Champions League stage.

Alexander-Arnold was never on the winning team when facing Vinicius, with the South American superstar making his most telling contribution in those meetings when scoring the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final.

The 24-year-old winger was on target again in his latest appearance, against Red Bull Salzburg at the FIFA Club World Cup, with Alexander-Arnold now operating alongside Vinicius after making his own move to Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old right-back is still charged with the task of trying to contain Vinicius in training sessions, but is relieved that they no longer lock horns in competitive battle. Alexander-Arnold said: "Vini Jr has given me a lot of difficult games in the past. It’s good that it’s now happening to other people rather than me!"

Real are safely through to the last-16 of Club World Cup competition, with their first outing in the knockout stages of that event set to see Alexander-Arnold and Co come up against Serie A giants Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Tuesday.