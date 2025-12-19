How to watch today’s Hampton vs Grambling NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Hampton Pirates are scheduled to face the Grambling State Tigers to start the highly anticipated NCAAM game on December 19, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

Hampton averages 74.1 points per game, as opposed to Grambling's 70.5, while allowing only 67.8 points per game as opposed to Grambling's 72.3. Grambling averages 12.3 assists per game, as opposed to Hampton's 13.5.

Grambling's 44.5% field goal percentage is marginally higher than Hampton's 43.3%, but Hampton averages 34.6 rebounds per game as opposed to Grambling's 28.2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hampton Pirates vs Grambling Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Hampton Pirates vs Grambling Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Hampton Pirates will square off against the Grambling Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on December 19, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in College Park, Georgia.

Date December 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location College Park, Georgia.

How to watch Hampton Pirates vs Grambling Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hampton Pirates and the Grambling Tigers live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Hampton Pirates team news

Michael Eley is shooting 83.3% from the free-throw line and an effective 50.0% from the field while scoring 12.6 points a game.

Xzavier Long averages 11.0 rebounds per game, including 7.7 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt averages 3.3 assists and 1.8 turnovers per game in 25.2 minutes.

Grambling Tigers team news

Antonio Munoz is shooting an effective 51.1% from the field and 58.8% from the free-throw line while scoring 13.2 points per game.

Jimel Lane averages 4.4 rebounds per game, comprising 3.0 defensive and 1.4 offensive rebounds.

Roderick Coffee averages 2.4 turnovers and 4.3 assists per game in 32.1 minutes.