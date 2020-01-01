Gundogan 'pissed off' after Germany draw with Switzerland

Joachim Low's team have collected just two points from their first two matches, leaving their players thoroughly disappointed

Ilkay Gundogan says he was "pissed off" after lost their lead to draw 1-1 with in Sunday's clash.

Joachim Low's side have collected just two points from as many matches in the competition, having tied with on Thursday.

Gundogan fired low into the net to give Germany the lead just 14 minutes into the clash at St. Jakob Park, but Silvan Widmer equalised just before the hour mark.

The midfielder was disappointed in his side's failure to regain control of the encounter.

"I'm a little pissed off. We lost balls unnecessarily. It's very annoying and I'm a little pissed off," Gundogan told ZDF.

"It was completely up to us. We were in a good starting position, leading 1-0. Then we gave away a bad pass, run into a counter-attack and then it's 1-1.

"This is not a process, this is a very simple football game. If you have the ball up front, you have to keep it up there. Then you have to fight the last 10, 20 minutes and you are lucky to get out with a point.

"I'm dissatisfied, honestly. We should have played through the second half as ice cold. So we're giving away two points."

Fellow Germany midfielder Toni Kroos was also left irritated by his side's second consecutive collapse, which leaves them two points behind group leaders Spain, who beat 4-0.

"Unfortunately it was similar to the one against Spain, so we can definitely work to have more solutions and more self-confidence as a team," he said.

"If there are six points to be distributed and you only get two, that is disappointing."

Coach Low sympathised with his players' irritation, but is confident they will bounce back when they face Ukraine and Switzerland again in the next Nations League matches in October.

"Unfortunately it wasn't enough. We just failed to make it 2-0 again," he said.

"We just can't capitalise on the good opportunities. That would have given us security. I think the draw will be okay. If you lead 1-0 twice and then don't bring it home, that is of course annoying. We'll attack properly in October."