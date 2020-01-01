Gundogan becomes third Man City player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Premier League opener

Pep Guardiola will be without three key players when he takes his side to the west midlands for a meeting with Wolves

Ilkay Gundogan has become the third player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Premier League opener against .

The German midfielder will sit out Monday's clash at Molineux after contracting coronavirus, and will now follow quarantine protocols to contain any potential spread of the illness at Ethiad Stadium.

City also confirmed positive tests for Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte earlier this month, with Pep Guardiola now facing a selection dilemma upon the Blues' return to domestic action.

The Spanish head coach revealed in his pre-match press conference that Mahrez will be available for the trip to Wolves after observing a 10-day isolation period, but Laporte will be left out alongside Gundogan having only just returned to full training.

City have delivered an update on Gundgoan's condition via their official website, which reads: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery."

Guardiola will also be without talismanic forward Sergio Aguero when his side open their latest campaign, with the Argentine still recovering from surgery on a knee injury suffered during a clash with back in June.

One man who could be welcomed back into the fold is international Phil Foden, who was sent home from international duty with striker Mason Greenwood after breaking social distancing rules by inviting women into his hotel room in .

Guardiola lept to the defence of the young midfielder when quizzed on his disciplinary breach, telling reporters: "He knows he made a mistake and that's all.

“I am pretty sure Phil is going to make a good season. He knows he made a mistake. Stop giving too much advice to other people."

The Blues manager will otherwise have a full squad to choose from, with new signings Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres both in line to make their full debuts at Molineux.