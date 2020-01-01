'He's got to toe the line' - Guendouzi must act now to save Arsenal career, says Parlour

The Gunners midfielder has been left out of the squad for the wins at Southampton and Sheffield United by boss Mikel Arteta

Ray Parlour says Matteo Guendouzi must ‘toe the line’ to avoid throwing away his career.

The French midfielder was left out of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad for a second successive game on Sunday when the Gunners booked their spot in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win at .

His absence comes amid the fall-out from his clash with Neal Maupay following Arsenal’s defeat at on June 20, an incident which saw Guendouzi grab the Seagulls striker round the neck.

The 21-year-old avoided a retrospective ban from the Football Association, but hasn't avoided the wrath of Arteta - who has since left him out of his squads for the games at and Sheffield United.

And Parlour - who made a club record 333 Premier League appearances for Arenal and won three league titles with the Gunners - believes the former Lorient man needs to control his emotions and listen to his coach if he is to win his place back.

“He’s got to toe the line,” Parlour told Goal.

“He’s a very energetic player, a very good player. I think it’s a situation where Arteta now is stamping his authority, which is something you have to do as a manager. You have to get the respect of the players.

“Matteo has maybe stepped out of line and he’s left him out. I’ve always said do your talking on the pitch. As long as you are performing, you get away with certain incidents.

“I do like the way he plays, he’s got good energy, but it comes down to Arteta. I don’t see him every day in training, I don’t see if he’s a bit of a sulker, I just don’t know.

“Arteta now has got to get that out of him, see what makes him tick. He’s a young lad, he’s still learning and that’s what Arteta’s trying to get across to him.”

There have been suggestions that Guendouzi could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer, with French publication L’Equipe reporting that he told head coach Arteta of his desire to leave during a meeting last week.

The report also suggested that Arsenal would be happy to sanction the sale, providing the right offer arrived at the end of the season, but Parlour believes Arteta still views the midfielder as an important member of his squad.

“I still think he’s certainly part of his plans for now,” said the Gunners legend. “He’s just trying to put people in line and show he’s the boss. He will get a lot of respect from the players if you say how it is to them individually.

“I know for a fact that Arteta is very good going round everyone and having a chat with them, trying to see their feelings and their characters. Maybe Matteo wasn’t right and that’s why he’s dropped him.”