Gremio vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa do Brasil semi-final

Two of Brazil’s biggest juggernauts collide in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil when Gremio host Flamengo for the first-leg on Wednesday.

Interestingly, these two teams faced each other early last month in the Brazilian Serie A, adding an extra layer of familiarity and spice to this exciting, high-stakes showdown.

Gremio have been on an incredible run of results in the Brasileirao, currently sitting in an impressive second spot in the league.

They showed their grit and resilience to secure a 1-0 victory against Atletico MG last time out. They booked their place in the Copa do Brasil semi-finals after a tense encounter against Bahia that saw them prevail after a penalty shootout.

Imortal Tricolor will be pumped up for this game in front of their home support. Their home advantage is likely to play a significant role, having lost only once all season long.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are enjoying a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, and are currently holding an impressive third position in the Brasileirao.

They played out a 1-1 draw against America MG in their most recent league game. Their route to the Copa do Brasil semi-finals has been relatively smooth, as they convincingly defeated Atletico Paranaense over both legs to set-up this fixture.

The reigning Copa Libertadores champions will be looking to continue their impressive form with a positive result against an old foe in this highly-anticipated encounter.

Grêmio vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm EDT/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Arena de Gremio

Gremio take on Flamengo at Arena do Gremio in the Copa do Brasil semi-finals on Wednesday, July 26th. Kick off is scheduled for 8:30 pm EDT/ 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch Grêmio vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available on TV or to stream online, but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Grêmio team news

Gremio could be missing as many as five players this mid-week, as Pedro Geromel and Fabio da Silva have sprained knees, Jhonata Robert has a problem with his ACL, while Pepe and Everton Galdino are dealing with thigh problems.

Paraguayan Juan Manuel Iturbe made his debut against Atletico MG, and could feature in same capacity here.

Striker Luis Suarez has reportedly been linked with a transfer to Inter Miami, but Gremio could block the move as they want him to stay until at least the end of the year. The ex-Barcelona striker is unlikely to feature here as he continues to push for a move away from the club.

Gremio possible XI: Grando; Uvini, Alves, Kannemann; Pedro, Ronald, Carballo, Reinaldo; Cristaldo, Bitello, Henrique

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grando, Brenno Defenders: Pedro, Uvini, Alves, Kannemann, Reinaldo, Martins, Cuiabano, Santos Midfielders: Villasanti, Carballo,De Souza, Gustavinho, Falkoski, Mila Forwards: Bitello, Cristalldo, Vincius, Ferreira, Henrique, Zinho

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be without Luiz Araujo as he continues to serve his suspension period after the forward was sent off in the seventh minute of injury-time during the 0-0 draw against Fluminense a week ago.

Erick Pulgar, Bruno Henrique and Mateuzinho are expected to remain sidelined through injury. Allan was deemed fit enough to start in the hosts' engine room last time out, and could continue to do the same here alongside Gerson.

Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Luiz, Pereira, Lucas; Allan, Gerson; Ribeiro, Henrique, de Arrascaeta; Barbosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Cunha Defenders: Pablo, D. Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, F. Luis, Paulo, Welinton, G. Varela, Wesley, Sales, W. Franca, Pereira, Caio, F. Bruno Midfielders: Maia, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, M. Franca, E. Ribeiro, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves, Allan Forwards: Barbosa, Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz, E. Soares

Head-to-Head Record

The last meeting between these sides took place only last month in Brazil Serie A, with Flamengo running out 3-0 winners on home soil. The visitors generally hold an upper hand in this fixture in recent times, with three wins from last five head-to-head games (1D, 1L).

Date Match Competition 11/6/23 Flamengo 3-0 Gremio Brazil Serie A 24/11/21 Gremio 2-2 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 20/9/21 Flamengo 0-1 Gremio Brazil Serie A 16/9/21 Flamengo 2-0 Gremio Copa do Brasil 26/8/21 Gremio 0-4 Flamengo Copa do Brasil

