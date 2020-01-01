‘Grealish is better than Keita, Foden & Mount’ – Liverpool should consider move, says former Aston Villa star

Andy Gray, who was once a fearsome frontman for the Villans, says a modern-day star would walk into the team of any leading Premier League side

Jack Grealish is a better player than Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Phil Foden and Mason Mount, says former striker Andy Gray, with told they should be interested.

The Reds are one of few leading Premier League sides not to have been linked with the Villans playmaker.

Manchester United are considered to be keen, and a good fit for Grealish, while have been interested in the past and boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed on the 24-year-old’s potential.

Gray feels an hopeful would not look out of place at any of the so-called ‘big six’, with his creative qualities placing him above many of those already gracing Anfield, the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge.

The ex-Villa frontman told beIN Sports of the clamour for Grealish: "I know he's a Villa fan, his family are all Villa fans, he loves the club and he loves being captain.

"But Jack's 24 now and I think there is a decision coming at the end of this season. And I hate to say it, but I don't think he'll be there in August.

"If I was a coach of any of the top six, and I include Liverpool in this, he would make the team better.

"He is, in my opinion, better than any of Liverpool's midfield players. I think he is better than Keita. I think he's better than Wijnaldum. I think he'd get into the City side. He's much better than Foden. I just think he's that good.

"When you give someone a football, you watch somebody on a football pitch. He has a football at his feet and in his control. Special players, they just stand out.

"He might make mistakes, Jack, and he's only 24. But the ball is part of his body. He moves with it beautifully. He has a goal in him. He creates for other players. He works hard.

"He'd walk into Spurs' side. At , I know they talk about Mason Mount but I think right now he's better than Mason Mount.

"If he's getting sold this summer then I guarantee you that a host of the biggest clubs will be after him."