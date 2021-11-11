GOAL50 2021 Head to Head: Haaland vs Lewandowski

Lothar Matthaus is just one of many Bayern Munich fans that would love to see the Bavarians sign Erling Haaland when the time comes to replace Robert Lewandowski.

It is easy to understand why, of course. Like Lewandowski, Haaland is a goalscoring phenomenon. He seems destined to usurp the Pole as the game's premier No.9.

Or has Haaland already made that happen? Do you think the Norwegian has had a better 2021 than Lewandowski?

Article continues below

In this year's GOAL50, the rankings and winners will be decided by the outcome of a series of random match-ups voted on by you, the fans.

And Haaland versus Lewandowski is one of the most fascinating head-to-heads.

Haaland may be currently sidelined with injury, but he had an extraordinary 2020-21 campaign.

The 21-year-old scored 41 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League – which saw him finish as the tournament's top scorer even, though Dortmund went out at the quarter-final stage to Manchester City.

Haaland also got his hands on his first piece of silverware since moving to Signal Iduna Park from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, after striking twice in Dortmund's DFB-Pokal final rout of RB Leipzig in Berlin.

It was Lewandowski who reigned supreme in the Bundesliga, though.

The 33-year-old – who just seems to be getting better with age – broke Gerd Muller's record for goals in a single season by netting a staggering 41 times during Bayern's title triumph, which also saw him claim his first ever European Golden Shoe.

Lewandowski then tasted disappointment at Euro 2020, with Poland suffering a group-stage elimination, but only after he had done all he could to keep them in the tournament with three goals in three appearances.

So, who gets your vote in this stellar striker showdown? Is Lewandowski still the king of No.9s or has he already been dethroned by his heir apparent?

And who do you think should come out on top in this year's GOAL50 overall?

Voting is already under way, so what are you waiting for? It's time to get involved.

Remember, this year, it's not our list; it's yours!