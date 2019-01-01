Goal Challenge 19/FW Terms and Conditions

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Contest and Promoter

1.1. This competition is an online vote contest for a chance to win the Prize (defined below)(the " Contest").

1.2. By entering this Contest and in consideration for the opportunity to win the prize associated with the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by and observe these terms and conditions. Information on how to enter and prize details form part of these terms and conditions.

1.3. The promoter of the Contest is WAGTI trading as GOALSTUDIO (the "Promoter") in conjunction with Perform Media Sales Ltd.

2. Who may enter

2.1. Subject to paragraphs 2.3, entry into the Contest is open to everyone over the age of 18, The Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law in the territory of the person entering into it, and is subject to all applicable laws and regulations.

2.2. The Contest is not available to employees (and immediate family members) of the Promoter and Perform Media Sales Ltd (or any member of its group of companies).

2.4. No purchase or other payment is necessary to enter the Contest.

3. Contest Period

The Contest Period commences at 15 November 2019 9:00AM (GMT) and closes at 14 December 2019 11:59PM (GMT).

4. How to enter the Contest & how to win the Prize

To enter, eligible entrants must accept these terms and conditions, and complete the game of skill or merit explained in the entry portal (e.g. in the Instagram post). 6 eligible finalists will be chosen by the Promotor and the final winner will be chosen via a vote at www.goalstudio.com on 15 December, who will the ("final winner").

5. Intentionally not used

6. Notification of final winner

6.1. The winner will be notified by email on 15 December.

6.2. The winner must accept the prize by email confirmation, and if no such confirmation is received within 2 days of the notification, the Promoter may replace the winner to an entrant with the 2nd most votes.

7. Prize details

7.1. The winner will be given vouchers for round trip flights and accommodations for two people to the city of the winner’s favourite football team. The flight voucher for two will not exceed USD 3,000 and the accommodation voucher for two will not exceed USD 1,000. The 6 finalists will be given GOALSTUDIO VIP Package worth around USD 500. The top 3 finalists will also be given Djibril Cissé autographed GOALSTUDIO Player Emblem Jersey – White (random size) and the rest 3 finalists will be given Djibril Cissé autographed football. The package will be sent out upon completion of the Contest. Everyone who participates in the vote will receive 30% coupon, which will be available from 00:00 (GMT) 4 Dec. to 23:59 (GMT) 18 Dec. and GOALSTUDIO skill ball until its stock runs out.

7.2. The prize winner agrees that the Released Parties (defined in paragraph 8.1 below) and their designees and assigns may use the winner's name, voice, city/province or territory of residence, photos, video or film clips, and/or other visual likeness for advertising and/or trade purposes and/or for any other purpose in any media or format now or hereafter known without further compensation (financial or otherwise), permission or notification.

7.3. The prize winner consents to be interviewed and filmed by GOALSTUDIO and/or its affiliates regarding him/her carrying out the prize.

7.4. Before the prize is awarded, the selected entrant may be required to sign an agreement consenting to the use of their image, name, entry and/or voice in any media for an unlimited period of time without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this Contest (including any outcome) and/or promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promotor .

8. Further Contest conditions

8.1. None of the Promoter or Perform Media Sales Ltd (together, the "Released Parties") accept any responsibility for any variation in the value of the prize. In the event that any element of a prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value, subject to written directions from relevant regulatory bodies.

8.2. No prize is transferable or exchangeable. Prize(s) are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash and can only be taken as offered.

8.3. Final winner(s) each acknowledge that their prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions imposed by third party suppliers which will be provided to each prize winner. By accepting their prize, the final winner will be deemed to have accepted any such additional terms and conditions in full.

8.4. The Released Parties do not accept responsibility and are not liable for any additional conditions imposed by a third party as referred to in paragraph 8.3

8.5. If for any reason the winner does not accept:

(a) an element of the prize;

(b) any part of these terms and conditions relevant to that element; or

(c) any additional terms and conditions stipulated by any third party prize suppliers relevant to that element, that element of the prize will be forfeited. Cash will not be awarded in lieu of any element of any prize under any circumstances.

8.6. All eligible entrants agree to provide the Promoter or the Promoter’s authorised agent with identification and proof of eligibility in accordance with applicable law or regulation if selected as a final winner. The required form of identification and proof of eligibility are at the discretion of the Promoter (acting reasonably).

9. Unclaimed prizes

In the event of any prize not being accepted or claimed, the winner of that individual prize will be deemed invalid and the Promoter reserves the right to select the next eligible entrant with the 2nd most votes to receive the unclaimed prize.

10. Limitation of liability

10.1. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Released Parties exclude all liability and will be held harmless from any losses, damages, actions, liability, injury or claims (including, without limitation (but subject to operation of law), personal injury, death to winner or any third party or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by any reason) incurred by any person in connection with the Contest or the promotion, receipt, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize and/or participation in this Contest. The Released Parties also expressly exclude any liability for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of your breach of these terms and conditions.

10.2. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Released Parties accept no responsibility or liability for any entry or claim which for technical or other reasons is unsuccessful, ineligible, late or incomplete.

10.3. Nothing in these terms and conditions excludes or limits Promoter’s liability for: (i) death or personal injury arising from the Promoter's negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; (iii) or any other liability which may not be excluded or limited by applicable law, and nothing in these terms and conditions limits, excludes or modifies any statutory right or guarantee provided by applicable law.

11. Privacy

By entering the Contest, the entrant understands and agrees that the Promoter and its agents may use and disclose the entrant’s personal information to assist in administering and managing the Contest and prizes (where applicable) and communicating with the entrant in regard to special offers from the Promoter and its related entities. Entrants in the Contest acknowledge that the Promoter may share an entrant’s personal information with the Promoter’s foreign related entities which may contact the entrant with marketing messages and special offers. Without limiting the foregoing, the Promoter may disclose the final winner’s personal information to third parties for the purpose of fulfilling the prize. If an entrant elects to receive information from other third parties, the Promoter may also disclose the entrant’s personal information for that purpose. Entrants may access the personal information the Promoter holds about them by writing to the Promoter at the address set out below. If the Promoter limits or denies an entrant access to their personal information in certain circumstances, the Promoter will tell the entrant why access was limited or denied. The entrant can contact the Promoter by writing to the Promoter at the address(es) given in the privacy policy.

12. General

12.1. Any decision of the Promoter in respect of the Contest, is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw, alter or suspend the Contest or these terms and conditions at any time if circumstances beyond its control make this unavoidable.

12.2. The prize(s) remain the property of the Promoter until delivered to the final winner.

12.3. The Released Parties shall bear no liability if for any reason the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, technical failures or any causes beyond the Promoter’s control which corrupt or affect the fairness or integrity or proper conduct of the Contest. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, modify, terminate or suspend the Contest, subject to written directions from relevant regulatory bodies.

12.4. The Promoter reserves the right at any time and its sole discretion to: (i) verify the eligibility of any entrant and/or a final winner's guest (including their age); (ii) disqualify any entrant who conspires with others to gain an unfair advantage or who is otherwise involved in manipulating, interfering or tampering with the entry process or any other element of the Online Voting Contest or who the Promoter reasonably believes to have acted in breach of these terms and conditions.

12.5. The final winner is advised that tax implications may arise from the prize and should seek independent financial and taxation advice prior to acceptance of the prize. Each prize winner shall be responsible for all applicable taxes.

12.6. It is the entrant’s responsibility to inform the Promoter of any changes to their contact details, including their residential address, e-mail address or daytime telephone number.

12.7. This Contest, these terms and conditions, and any dispute arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of . Each entrant irrevocably agrees that the courts of South Korea shall have exclusive jurisdiction to adjudicate any dispute or claim that arises out of or in relation to the Contest or these terms and conditions.