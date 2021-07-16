Giroud arrives in Italy for AC Milan medical ahead of €2m move from Chelsea

The 34-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal with the Serie A side

Olivier Giroud has arrived in Italy to undergo his medical before completing a move to AC Milan.

Technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed that the Chelsea striker would make the switch official this week.

Milan reached an agreement to sign the France international from Chelsea for €2 million last week.

What has happened?

The 34-year-old was recorded arriving at Milan to have a medical examination to clear him up for a move to the Serie A outfit.

Giroud will add some much-needed experience to the Rossoneri attack, as Maldini said this week.

"He is a very reliable player, what we were looking for, since we need experienced players like him. We are the youngest team in Serie A," the director said.

Why is Giroud leaving Chelsea?

The ex-Arsenal star was limited to a bit-part role under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last season.

He made just 17 Premier League appearances in 2020-21 and has not started a match for the Blues since March 21.

He is expected to sign a two-year deal with Milan.

How many games did he play for Chelsea?

Giroud joined the Champions League winners from Arsenal in January 2018.

He went on to make 118 appearances and scored 39 goals in all competitions for the club.

