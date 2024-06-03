Germany vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Germany and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will take on Ukraine in a friendly match at the Max-Morlock Stadium on Monday.

Germany beat France and Netherlands in their friendlies in March and will be hoping to add to those wins ahead of the European Championship. Ukraine were top and unbeaten in their group during the qualifiers and will be looking for a good performance and minutes under their belt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Ukraine kick-off time

Date: June 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EST Venue: Max-Morlock Stadium

The match will be played at the Max-Morlock Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Germany vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be available on ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Germany will be without Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Toni Kroos, and Niclas Fullkrug on Monday evening due to their participation in the 2024 Champions League final. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will also be unavailable, as he won't join the squad until Monday.

Germany predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Mittelstadt; Gundogan, Andrich; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Baumann, Nübel Defenders: Kimmich, Tah, Raum, Henrichs, Koch, Mittelstädt, Anton Midfielders: Gündoğan, Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Groß, Andrich, Führich, Pavlović Forwards: Müller, Havertz, Undav, Beier

Ukraine team news

For Ukraine, Andriy Lunin will not participate, as the 25-year-old was part of the Real Madrid squad that won the Champions League final on Saturday night.

However, the squad still boasts several big names, with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk among those set to start for the visitors.

Ukraine predicted XI: Bushchan; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Sudakov; Tsyhankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Trubin Defenders: Matviyenko, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Konoplya, Mykhaylichenko, Svatok, Bondar, Talovyerov Midfielders: Yarmolenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi, Tsyhankov, Zubkov, Shaparenko, Mudryk, Sudakov, Brazhko Forwards: Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/06/23 Germany 3 - 3 Ukraine Friendly 15/11/20 Germany 3 - 1 Ukraine Nations League 11/10/20 Ukraine 1 - 2 Germany Nations League 13/06/16 Germany 2 - 0 Ukraine Nations League 12/11/11 Ukraine 3 - 3 Germany Friendly

