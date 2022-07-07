Germany vs Denmark: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

An early crunch clash in this year's tournament has the chance to deliver some fireworks in Brentford

Germany will face Denmark on Friday in a UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 contest. This will be the first match of this year’s competition for both sides.

This is the first meeting of these teams since the quarterfinal of EURO 2017, which Denmark won 2-1.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Germany vs Denmark Date July 8, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Frohms, Schult, Berger Defenders Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Gwinn, Rauch, Doorsoun Midfielders Lattwein, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Huth, Dabritz, Dallmann, Magull, Brand Forwards Schuller, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Wassmuth, Buhl

Germany have hit a downturn in 2022. After winning six matches in a row to end 2021, the team has struggled this year, winning just twice in six matches.

The team is coming off of a 7-0 friendly win over Switzerland on June 24. Klara Buhl netted a hat trick in the win, while four other German players scored as well. Germany took 23 shots, Switzerland just one.

Historically, Germany have been Europe’s best team, winning this tournament six times in a row before falling in the quarter finals in 2017.

Recent results might suggest that it will be tough for this team to get back to the top, but it’s worth noting Germany have never gone two Euros in a row without a title.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Magull, Buhl; Schuller

Position Denmark roster Goalkeepers Christensen, Svane, Worsøe Defenders Ballisager, Sevecke, Boye, Veje, Gevitz Midfielders Thrige, K. Holmgaard, Troelsgaard, S. Holmgaard, Pedersen, Bredgaard, Kuhl, Thomsen, Svava Forwards Nadim, Harder, Larsen, Madsen, Bruun, Gejl

Denmark have never won this tournament, but came close in 2017, finishing second. Will this be the year that the Danish team breaks through?

So far in 2022, Denmark have four wins and three losses, though one of those losses didn’t come on the field, as a match against Sweden in the Algarve Cup was ruled a loss due to a Danish Covid-19 outbreak.

In their most recent match, Denmark lost 2-1 to Norway. Signe Bruun scored just one minute into the match, but that was all that the Danish side could manage.

Predicted Denmark starting XI: Christensen; Boye, Ballisager Pedersen, Veje; Thrige, Troelsgaard, Junge Pedersen, Svava; Harder, Larsen, Bruun

Last five results

Germany results Denmark results Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24) Denmark 1-2 Norway (Jun 29) Serbia 3-2 Germany (Apr 12) Denmark 2-1 Brazil (Jun 24) Germany 3-0 Portugal (Apr 9) Austria 1-2 Denmark (Jun 12) England 3-1 Germany (Feb 23) Denmark 2-0 Azerbaijan (Apr 12) Canada 1-0 Germany (Feb 20) Malta 0-2 Denmark (Apr 8)

Head-to-head