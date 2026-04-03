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Gerrard: Saudi Arabia's top clubs could compete in the Premier League

S. Gerrard
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Premier League
England
Saudi Arabia

The best teams in the Saudi Pro League could compete in the Premier League, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admitted this week. The former England midfielder managed in the league from 2023-2025.

Former England star Steven Gerrard believes that the Saudi clubs currently at the top of the table could easily compete in a league of the Premier League’s calibre.

Gerrard previously managed Al-Ittihad for a season and a half before his contract was terminated due to poor results in the Roshen League.

Speaking on the "Overlap" program, Gerrard said: "The Saudi League isn’t as easy as some people think; it’s extremely competitive and features a fantastic line-up of stars."

He added: “In my view, the top clubs in the Saudi League could easily compete in the Premier League, because we’re talking about top-class players like Karim Benzema and Aleksandar Mitrović, the former Al-Hilal player.”

He continued: “There is a single plan from Saudi football officials, which is to raise the standard of the game by exposing all players to stars such as Ronaldo and Benzema.”

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