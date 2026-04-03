Gerrard: Saudi Arabia's top clubs could compete in the Premier League

Former England star Steven Gerrard believes that the Saudi clubs currently at the top of the table could easily compete in a league of the Premier League’s calibre.

Gerrard previously managed Al-Ittihad for a season and a half before his contract was terminated due to poor results in the Roshen League.

Speaking on the "Overlap" program, Gerrard said: "The Saudi League isn’t as easy as some people think; it’s extremely competitive and features a fantastic line-up of stars."

He added: “In my view, the top clubs in the Saudi League could easily compete in the Premier League, because we’re talking about top-class players like Karim Benzema and Aleksandar Mitrović, the former Al-Hilal player.”

He continued: “There is a single plan from Saudi football officials, which is to raise the standard of the game by exposing all players to stars such as Ronaldo and Benzema.”