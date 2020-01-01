Gabriel Jesus to Juventus? Anything is possible, says agent who helped bring Man City star to Europe

Giovanni Branchini cannot see much major movement in the next transfer window, but concedes some “unthinkable” deals could still be negotiated

Gabriel Jesus continues to spark talk of interest from and Giovanni Branchini, the man who helped to take the Brazilian striker to , admits “everything is possible”.

The South American frontman has been at the Etihad Stadium since January 2017 and he committed to a contract extension with the Blues in August 2018 which is supposed to keep him tied to the reigning Premier League champions until the summer of 2023.

There have, however, been suggestions that the highly-rated 22-year-old could be lured elsewhere before that agreement comes to a close.

Jesus faces fierce competition for minutes at City from Sergio Aguero, with the prolific Argentine showing no sign of slowing down.

Serie A giants Juve are said to be keen on offering Jesus the prominent role he craves alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Co in Turin.

Branchini admits that few big-money deals are likely to be done in the next transfer window, given all that is going on in the world, but there is a chance that the odd deal which appears “unthinkable” could be pushed through.

He told Calciomercato when quizzed on whether there is any chance of Jesus linking up with Juve: “We are talking about a great footballer and a great club, everything is possible.

"The difficulties of acquiring power will lead to not many transfers, it is better to keep who you already have in the squad, there will not be a lot of movement on the transfer market.

“But some clubs with great economic power could lead to some sensational transfers that previously appeared unthinkable.”

Amid the talk of Jesus heading to , there have also been reports of City boss Pep Guardiola being a long-standing target for Juventus.

Questions have been asked of his future in England, amid a potential two-year ban and no contract extension, but Branchini doubts a move away from Manchester will be made any time soon.

He added: “I am convinced that he will stay at City as long as City want him, as long as the team wants to maintain a certain type of profile.

“The only hypothesis I see is that if the owners should reduce their commitment or ambitions – which I don’t think will happen – he will accept the farewell, but he will never want to leave.”