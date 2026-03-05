FUT on EA Sports FC 26: Changes, updates & everything you need to know

EA Sports FC 26 is expected to reimagine the iconic Ultimate Team (FUT) mode with sweeping updates, tailored to player feedback and modern expectations.

From gameplay tuning to redesigned events and smarter progression systems, FUT is expected to offer a deeper, more responsive, and fairer experience. Here, GOAL takes a look at what FUT offers, and also the latest FUT updates from FC 26.

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS app

The EA SPORTS app is the ultimate mobile companion, bridging the gap between real-world football and your favourite games. Download it now to access a personalised feed of live scores, expert analysis, and exclusive rewards.

Why download the app?

Real-Time Coverage: Get lightning-fast live scores and stats from the world’s biggest leagues.

Premium Insights: Access expert journalism and tactical analysis via The Athletic integration.

Interactive Play: Test your knowledge with daily trivia, fan polls, and match predictions.

Exclusive Rewards: Unlock unique in-game content and EA SPORTS rewards just by staying active.

3D Match Visuals: See the action from every angle with advanced "Virtual Play-by-Play" technology.

Competitive gameplay: faster, sharper, more responsive

In FC 26, the FUT mode operates exclusively under the Competitive gameplay preset, finely tuned for online environments.

This ensures enhanced responsiveness, greater consistency, and tighter control during matches, matching the expectations of competitive players across Rivals, Champions, and Live Events.

Live events, tournaments & gauntlets

Live Events build on the foundations laid by Friendlies, offering competitive matches with custom rules, unique entry requirements, and special objectives. They are accessed via the new Event Hub, which streamlines rewards tracking and match setup.

Friendlies themselves are being simplified, focusing on Classic Matches, while removing Online Play and House Rules options.

Tournaments return in knockout format, appearing at key moments and offering exclusive rewards tailored to unique squad rules.

Gauntlets, a new squad-building challenge, tasks players with using entirely different squads for up to five matches. While there’s no elimination, winning more matches yields higher rewards. The Ultimate Gauntlet kicks off the feature with three rounds, launching every two weeks.

Rivals & Champions revamp

Rivals mode undergoes thoughtful tweaks to enhance engagement. Bounties introduce random in-match challenges (like scoring the first goal or keeping a clean sheet), granting bonus rewards even if you lose the match.

To alleviate progression fatigue, FUT adds Limited Checkpoints, which allow players to drop divisions after losses, reducing stagnation.

The Champions mode eliminates the traditional Playoffs - qualification now comes directly through performance in Rivals. A new tier, Challengers, opens access to weekend competition for more players, with exclusive rewards remaining within the Champions tier.

Improved match outcomes & fairer penalties

EA is introducing systems to make match results fairer. In certain situations - such as when an opponent quits or disconnects while the match is drawn - players may be awarded a win, subject to specific conditions and daily limits.

In FUT Rush, new matchmaking delays will apply to players who habitually leave matches early, discouraging disruptive play and keeping competition balanced.

Evolutions, cosmetic stacking & keeper options

Evolutions evolve in FC 26 with more flexibility. Now, repeatable Evolutions and goalkeeper-specific Evolutions are supported.

Cosmetic upgrades stack without overwriting existing styles, preserving your player’s unique look even when rarity or badge effects change.

New play menu & hub

Navigating FUT feels smoother than ever. A redesigned Play Menu organizes your experience into intuitive categories like “For You,” “Continue Playing,” and “Upcoming.”

It gives upfront access to Live Events, their requirements, and real-time rewards tracking.

FC pro integration & controlled market access

For the first time, FUT integrates directly with FC Pro, allowing Division Rivals players to register for Pro competitions, compete on regional leaderboards, and qualify for Pro-level tournaments like the FC Pro Open on PS5.

New players benefit from graduated access to the transfer market - this measured rollout helps protect the market economy and prevents abuse.

FUT in EA Sports FC 26 stands as a robust, community-informed reinvention of the mode. With cutting-edge gameplay tuning, fresh event formats like Live Events and Gauntlets, more meaningful progression mechanics, fairer match outcomes, and refined customization, FUT promises a modern, immersive and equitable experience for all players.

Related links