Frenkie de Jong stays! Barcelona set to offer midfielder new contract as Dutchman seen as 'cornerstone' of Xavi's team

- Barcelona to extend De Jong's stay
- Suffered ankle injury against Celta
- Considered 'cornerstone' of Xavi's project
WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly initiated talks with De Jong to extend his contract to 2028, according to SPORT. The Dutchman's current contract is valid until 2026
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deco reportedly checked on the midfielder after he suffered an ankle injury during the club's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo in midweek. Reportedly, the Portuguese spoke to the Dutchman about his contract other than checking on his injury and even told him that, "You are the cornerstone of this project."
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Next Match
WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will be next seen in action on Wednesday when they take on Porto in the Champions League.