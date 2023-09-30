Frenkie de Jong stays! Barcelona set to offer midfielder new contract as Dutchman seen as 'cornerstone' of Xavi's team

Barcelona set to extend Frenkie De Jong's contract by two more years as he is being considered as the 'cornerstone' of Xavi's project.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly initiated talks with De Jong to extend his contract to 2028, according to SPORT. The Dutchman's current contract is valid until 2026

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deco reportedly checked on the midfielder after he suffered an ankle injury during the club's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo in midweek. Reportedly, the Portuguese spoke to the Dutchman about his contract other than checking on his injury and even told him that, "You are the cornerstone of this project."

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will be next seen in action on Wednesday when they take on Porto in the Champions League.